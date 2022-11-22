Raf Simons discontinues “Raf Simons”

Simons studied industrial design in Ghent and started off as a furniture designer. But he swiftly made a transfer to the fashion industry. In 1995 the first collection under the Raf Simons brand appears. Men’s clothes are inspired by music genres including punk, new wave and Gothic.

Simons puts young people on the catwalk and continues to seek inspiration in changes to youth culture. The Belgian quickly conquers the fashion world. He embraces controversy in 2001 launching the “fashion-conscious terrorist” collection shortly ahead of 9/11.

In 2012 Dior appoints him as their artistic director. He stays at Dior till 2015 when he decides not to renew his contract. Over the years Simons has collaborated with Eastpak, Adidas, Dr. Martens , Fred Perry and many others.

In 2016 Simons had joined Calvin Klein as creative director, but falling sales mean his contracted was ended early. In 2020 the Belgian became creative director at the Prada.