Raft of malpractices reported at “Belgian” construction sites in Qatar

Equidem’s investigation into working conditions on the construction sites was issued on 10 November – ten days ahead of the start of the world cup. It speaks of threats, stress, illegal recruitment and reprisals when human rights violations were reported.

The investigation documented abuse at seven of the eight stadium construction sites. 982 workers were quizzed. So called depth interviews were held with 60 workers including one with a worker linked to Six Construct, the entity Besix uses to carry out work in the Middle East. Others worked for Besix partner Midmac, a Qatari enterprise, or for subcontractors active at the two stadiums where Besix was involved: the renovation of Khalifa International and constriction of Al Janoub.

The Six Construct worker complains about holiday arrangements that were not met. Payments promised in contracts never materialised. Other workers at the same sites speak of social rights abuses and problems with correct payments. Supervisors stand accused of threatening to dock pay if tasks were not carried out properly.

Workers at subcontractors and Midmac felt there was nowhere they could raise heir grievances. One worker says: “We often experienced rights violations, but there are no procedures to report these. People who report matters, get the sack”.

Workers complain of harsh working conditions and long hours. They feared for their health: “I worked 14 hours a day from 6 in the morning till 8 in the evening and never received any extra payment” another worker told Equidem.

Workers also complain of poor precautions taken during the pandemic.

Responding to the report Besix points to the actions it took to counter the excesses of the labour system operating in the Gulf. It dialogued with NGOs and signed accords with trade unions and the International Labour Organisation.

The company insisted on subcontractors respecting local legislation and international labour standards but faced the challenge of getting subcontractors to comply.