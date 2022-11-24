Architect Libeskind welcomes Boerentoren controversy
Architect Daniel Libeskind has been entrusted with giving the Antwerp Boerentoren a new lease of life. A crown and new shaft full of glass and greenery will be added to the existing building that is also being given a fresh destination. The iconic art deco tower used to be full of offices, but will now be transformed into a public space for art.
Libeskind’s plans, which still need to be finalised with the authorities, have come in for criticism. The Polish-American architect welcomes the controversy saying this shows the people of Antwerp care deeply about the edifice.