Belgium sports OneLove in Qatar

The armband is a symbol of inclusivity and diversity that FIFA chose to ban. Seven European football nations intended to get their captains to wear the armband during matches, but FIFA stuck by its rules meaning the captains would be penalised and given a yellow card if they went ahead.

Belgium was even obliged to order new away shirts without rainbow colours and the word ‘Love’ on the collar.

Dutch TV managed to record the moment when Ms Lahbib took Mr Infantino to task about FIFA’s decision.