Belgium sports OneLove in Qatar
Belgium’s Red Devils opened their campaign at the controversial world cup in Qatar with an unconvincing win against Canada. Like all European captains Belgium’s Eden Hazard didn’t wear the OneLove armband during the match, but Belgian foreign minister Hadja Lahbib (Francophone liberal) sported the armband in the stands where she was pictured taking FIFA chief Infantino to task and in the presence officials of the emirate.
The armband is a symbol of inclusivity and diversity that FIFA chose to ban. Seven European football nations intended to get their captains to wear the armband during matches, but FIFA stuck by its rules meaning the captains would be penalised and given a yellow card if they went ahead.
Belgium was even obliged to order new away shirts without rainbow colours and the word ‘Love’ on the collar.
Dutch TV managed to record the moment when Ms Lahbib took Mr Infantino to task about FIFA’s decision.
The Belgian foreign minister earlier announced she intended to make a statement in Qatar by raising the subject of LGBT rights.