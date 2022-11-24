Festive Bob campaign launched

The campaign is certainly needed. This year there have been numerous accidents in which alcohol played a role. Supermarkets are promoting zero alcohol beverages, while the campaign posters will stress that sober drivers not only protect themselves and their passengers but also other road users.

"The aim is no longer to have to issue fines for drink-driving" says interior minister Verlinden. "We realise we will have to continue to raise public awareness. Efforts will continue to be made to organize checks on drivers on our roads, especially during the festive period, particularly in places where we know alcohol is consumed and to ensure the roads police capacity we possess is used as effectively as possible".