What caused this morning’s jams in Brussels?

“It’s all due to the Swiss president’s state visit” explains Inge Paemen of Brussels Mobility.

King Filip and Queen Mathilde received Ignazio Cassis and his wife at the royal palace this morning.

“Police closed several important traffic arteries that led to congestion in a number of places” says Paemen.

Even later in the morning roads in Brussels were dogged by considerable congestion. Jams materialised in the Royal Quarter in central Brussels and on the inner orbital “Kleine Ring”. Public transport in central Brussels was also disrupted.