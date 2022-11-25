Brussels-bound E40 closed all weekend due to roadworks

The bridge that is to be demolished is a railway bridge that carries the Brussels to Ostend (West Flanders) railway line over the E40.

For the duration of the work, the coastbound E40 will remain open but the Brussels-bound carriageway will be closed. "From 8 p.m. on Friday evening, the number of lanes available to traffic on the E40 will be gradually be reduced before it closes completely at 10 p.m.," the Flemish Highways and Traffic Agency said in a statement. The motorway will remain closed until 5am on Monday.

In addition to this and also in East Flanders the motorway will also be closed at Merelbeke, near Ghent. Motorists are adived to take the R4 Ghent orbital or the E17 motorway if they wish to travel from East and West Flanders to Limburg Province. Traffic for Brussels should take the N16 in Temse and join the A12 at Willebroek. Local traffic between Ghent and Aalst is advised to take the N9.

The slip roads to and from the Brussels-bound E40 at Merelbeke, Wetteren and Erpe-Mere will also be closed all weekend.