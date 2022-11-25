Corona figures rising, but still relatively low

During the past 7 days (18 to 24 September) an average of 54 patients with coronavirus were admitted to hospital each day. This figure that only includes those admitted specifically due to the ill-effects of COVID-19 is 27% up on the average for the previous week.

There are currently 762 patients with COVID-19 in the country’s hospitals. This figure that is 17% up on a week ago includes all patients that have tested positive for coronavirus, also those initially admitted for treatment on other ailments. Of those hospitalised with COVID-19 44 patients are on intensive care wards.

This up 10% on a week ago. During the past week an average of 3 people with COVID-19 died each day. This is down 51% on the previous week. Since the onset of the pandemic in Belgium 33,042 people with COVID-19 have died here.