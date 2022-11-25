Corona figures rising, but still relatively low
The public health science institute Sciensano has released the latest figures on the coronavirus pandemic in Belgium. They show an increase in the number of patients with COVID-19 in the country’s hospitals. The number of positive PCR test for COVID-19 that are being recorded is up too.
During the week from 15 to 21 November an average of 788 positive PCR test results for coronavirus were recorded in Belgium each day. This is up 28% up compared with the average from 8 to 14 November. Between 15 and 21 November an average of 6,100 PCR tests for coronavirus were carried out in Belgium every day.
This is up 12% on the previous week. Of those tested 14.1% tested positive for coronavirus, a rise of 1 percentage point on the previous week. The basic reproductive rate (R0) for coronavirus currently stands at 1.15.
Hospitalisations and deaths
During the past 7 days (18 to 24 September) an average of 54 patients with coronavirus were admitted to hospital each day. This figure that only includes those admitted specifically due to the ill-effects of COVID-19 is 27% up on the average for the previous week.
There are currently 762 patients with COVID-19 in the country’s hospitals. This figure that is 17% up on a week ago includes all patients that have tested positive for coronavirus, also those initially admitted for treatment on other ailments. Of those hospitalised with COVID-19 44 patients are on intensive care wards.
This up 10% on a week ago. During the past week an average of 3 people with COVID-19 died each day. This is down 51% on the previous week. Since the onset of the pandemic in Belgium 33,042 people with COVID-19 have died here.