Hacker puts contents from Zwijndrecht Police’s server online

The Chief Commissioner of the Zwijndrecht Local Police Service Marc Snels told VRT News that “Just to be clear, this information that was taken from our administrative network database. It is not the case that all our data has been leaked. The network mainly contains personal information about our staff such as staff lists, and photographs taken at staff parties”.

"But it is indeed also the case that some sensitive information was on that network, although we always try to only put it onto the professional network”.

Mr Snels went on to say that “This is a case of human error, and this is how crime reports and fine notices, but also photographs of child abuse have been leaked. This is of cause particular regrettable.

The Chief Commissioner has confirmed that the hackers demanded ransom money, but that this has not been paid.

Mr Snels says that he has no idea how the hackers were able to break into his police service’s servers. He added that as soon as it was known that the computer system had been hacked it was closed down and the relevant authorities were informed. Zwijndrecht Police are now contacting all those whose data has been leaked.