House damaged in shooting incident in Antwerp
There has been another shooting in Antwerp. This time a house came under gunfire in the Deurne district of the city. Police went to the scene and cordoned off the area around the house. No one was injured in the shooting.
The incident happened shortly after 5am on Friday morning on the Bijenhofstraat in Deurne.
Police went to the scene of the shooting and cordoned off the area. An investigation has been launched to try and identify the perpetrator(s) and their motives.
Although no one was injured in the incident, the house that was shot at was damaged. Forensics officers have examined the area around the house.