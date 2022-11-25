Not all retailers offering Black Friday bargains

Over the past decade or so stores in many countries, including Belgium have taken on the long-standing American tradition of holding a sale on Black Friday. However, while some Belgian retailers have even been offering Black Friday bargains all week, many others are not taking part in the Black Friday bargain bonanza at all. Furthermore, the country’s retail associations are far from convinced about Black Friday.

The fashion chain Xandres and Dille & Kamille, a Dutch chain of stores that sells kitchen supplies, for example are not holding Black Friday sales. In fact Dille & Kamille is not even opening its stores today. Some of it’s employees will instead spend the day occupied with sustainable activities such as repairing damaged objects as part of the company’s "Repair & Care" project. Other Dille & Kamille staff will spend the day working as volunteers for organisations that promote sustainability, the environment and nature such as “Natuurpunt”.

The Flemish retail association Unizo is also sceptical about Black Friday and wonders if "encouraging over-consumption so close to Christmas is really beneficial to retailers”.

Among the members of the Gondola retail association with just a few exceptions it is only the big-name chain stores that are holding Black Friday sales.

A visit to some of the country's High Streets on Friday morning showed that there is no real run on the shops this Black Friday. The price reductions offered by retailers this year are less than in previous years. Furthermore, the high rate of inflation is making consumers in Belgium more reluctant to part with their cash.