Thousands of households in Brussels have not received a water bill

A year ago, Vivaqua, which supplies drinking water to all nineteen Brussels municipalities and four municipalities in Walloon Brabant, switched to a new software system to manage its customer database. The new software was supposed to have improved administrative efficiency. However, it has created major headaches for the intermunicipal water company.

Vivaqua’s Saar Vanderplaetsen told the Brussels regional news platform Bruzz that "Major problems have arisen when transferring customer data," The data of tens of thousands of customers was not transferred correctly to the new system”.

The daily ‘De Standaard’ writes that for several months Vivaqua has been unable to send advance payment bills and final settlement invoices to many of its customers.

Ms Vanderplaetsen told VRT News that currently Vivaqua is only able to issue advance payment bills to around 72% of its customers and that "This obviously has consequences for our income."