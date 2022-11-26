Asylum crisis: “Asylum agency can't cope” says minister

Eight hundred asylum seekers are now squatting in a former government building in the Paleizenstraat in Schaarbeek (Brussels). Conditions are dreadful as VRT’s Terzake programme was able to verify.

The premises were initially intended to accommodate Ukrainian refugees and are unfit to house large numbers of asylum seekers. One asylum seeker told VRT: “There’s no loo. We are living live animals but we are humans”.

Few have a mattress to sleep on. For the others a cold floor beckons. The local authorities speak of diphtheria, scabies and possibly TB.

Refugees from different countries congregate together in the building. “The Eritreans stay here, the Burundians there” says one inhabitant.

Each nationality has its responsibilities and each take turns to guarantee security. On arrival a check is carried out to make sure everybody has Appendix 26, the document that shows somebody has applied for asylum and has a right to accommodation. Under EU law all asylum seekers have a right to board and lodging. Here Belgium is currently failing to meet its obligations.

Marie Doutrepont of Progress Lawyers Network sums up the situation: “No food, no legal aid, no medical aid, no social aid. It’s like being on the street, only with a roof over your head”.

“The Belgian authorities don’t respect the rule of law. We have a secretary of state who says ‘I don’t fee like it. I don’t have the political will to respect the decision’”.