Belgian Premier De Croo in surprise Kyiv visit

Mr De Croo and Ms Lahbib arrived in Kyiv early this morning. The visit is Mr De Croo’s first since Russia's further invasion of Ukraine. The Belgian party travelled from Poland by train in the greatest secrecy. Security concerns mean no details of their programme are being released ahead of time.

Quizzed about the risks of such a trip during the journey Mr De Croo told VRT’s Jan Balliauw: “The Ukrainian people live in danger every day. Travelling to Ukraine from Belgium at this time is also an important signal. The winter has started and Russia is attacking the civilian population. This is one of the most difficult moments of the war”.

PM De Croo and foreign minister Lahbib met with President Zelensky of Ukraine within hours of their arrival. They pledged 37.4 million euros in extra support.

10 million euros will go on hospital repairs, repairing heating infrastructure and the like. Up to half of Ukraine’s critical infrastructure has currently been eliminated as a result of Russian attacks. “Without power and heating it’s going to be a difficult winter” says Jan Balliauw.