Red Devils sport OneLove pre-match shirts!

The release of the photos fuelled speculation that Belgian players wanted to make a statement with regard to the controversy over OneLove symbols at the Qatar world cup.

The Red Devils got their team photo taken while wearing their traditional red strip, but also in the colourful pre-match shirt that our lads usually wear while warming up ahead of the match.

FIFA earlier banned the use of these shirts due to the rainbow colours and their support for the OneLove movement.

Captain Eden Hazard is also pictured wearing the banned OneLove armband!