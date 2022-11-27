Foreign News
“We will do everything to liberate Ukraine” says PM De Croo in Bucha

Belgian premier Alexander De Croo (Flemish liberal) visited the Ukrainian towns of Borodyanka and Bucha this morning – two towns near Kyiv that were the scene of atrocities during the Russian occupation. Over a thousand buildings were virtually destroyed in Borodyanka during the first month of the war before Russian forces pulled out.    

In Bucha mass graves have been discovered: 73 bodies were recovered from a church cemetery.  In all 458 bodies were discovered. 

Colin Clapson

