“We will do everything to liberate Ukraine” says PM De Croo in Bucha

Belgian premier Alexander De Croo (Flemish liberal) visited the Ukrainian towns of Borodyanka and Bucha this morning – two towns near Kyiv that were the scene of atrocities during the Russian occupation. Over a thousand buildings were virtually destroyed in Borodyanka during the first month of the war before Russian forces pulled out.

In Bucha mass graves have been discovered: 73 bodies were recovered from a church cemetery. In all 458 bodies were discovered.