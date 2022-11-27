It’s Science Day in Flanders

Technopolis, the Mechelen-based technology and science centre, is collaborating with Flemish university associations and their counterparts at colleges, but also with scientific institutions, academies, museums and businesses across Flanders. Some 150 organisations are involved in this edition, organising 853 activities at 114 venues. The complete list of activities, all free of charge, can be found at www.dagvandewetenschap.be.

In addition, people who prefer to enjoy science at home can participate in 171 digital activities.

"I am pleased that our top scientists can show the general public what they have to offer," says Flemish economy minister Jo Brouns (Flemish Christian democrat).

The minister will join Stephane Berghmans, the CEO of Technopolis, godmother of the event Angelique Van Ombergen, science coordinator at the European Space Agency, and godfather Frank Deboosere, weatherman at the Flemish public broadcaster VRT, at several activities on Sunday at Hasselt University’s Diepenbeek Campus.



