Rioting in Brussels after world cup upset

Brussels police were well-prepared for potential rioting today and this is a preparation that had stood them in good stead. Vandals have set electric scooters alight. Several cars have been damaged and shop windows have been shattered.

A VRT News team witnessed how matters escalated on the Lemonnierlaan near the South Station. Hundreds of youngsters lit fires and hurled drink bottles. VRT’s radio car was also hit.

There is a massive police presence in the area. Police have charged in an attempt to disperse the youngsters. Water cannon too has been deployed.