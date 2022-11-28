10,000 police officers take to the streets to demand respect

The VRT News reporter Ann De Bie is covering the demonstration. She told VRT Flanders News that the death of the police officer in Schaarbeek was the final straw and that “There is a great deal of dissatisfaction.

The demonstration got under way at around 10.30. Around 10,000 people set gathered on the square in front of Brussels North Railway Station. At the head of the march is a large banner that reads “Vivaldi (the name given to the multi-party coalition that makes up the Federal Government) has no respect for the police. The demonstrators used roman candles and bangers to help them make their point and express their deep dissatisfaction.

The demonstration is making its way along the Brussels Inner Ring Road to the Wetstraat. On Monday afternoon a delegation from the unions that represent the country’s police officers will meet with the Federal Interior Minister Annelies Verlinden (Flemish Christian democrat) and the Federal Prime Minister Alexander De Croo (Flemish liberal).

The police unions say that for years they have tried to raise the alarm about the issue of violence against police officers. Following the death of a police officer in Schaarbeek earlier this month they met with members of the Federal Government. This resulted in a letter being sent to magistrates requesting that stiffer sentences be given to those that assault police officers and emergency services personel.

Planned measures to increase the maximum sentences that can be given to those found guilty of violence against the police and zero tolerance against this kind of violence have been brought forward. However, the unions that represent the country’s police officers ask themselves how and indeed whether this will be put into practice.