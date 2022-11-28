10 arrests in Belgium as major European drug cartel is dismantled

Europol adds that the drug cartel that has been dismantled accounted for around one third of all cocaine that is smuggled into Europe. The most recent searches focused on the organisation's command and control centre and its logistical infrastructure.

Officers from the Belgian, French, Spanish and Dutch police services took part in the operation. In Belgium, the Antwerp and Brussels federal judicial police were called carried out the searches. They arrested a total of 10 suspects.

According to the Antwerp judicial authorities, the case is linked to another investigation into money transfers between those active within the trade in illegal drugs in Antwerp. As part of this investigation information was used that had been obtained from encrypted Sky ECC messaging platform. Four suspects were already arrested in August and GPS trackers, jammers, and 900,000 euro were seized.

In August the judicial authorities indicated that the gang of which those arrested are a part was being led from Dubai and the further investigation should focus on the link to the Gulf state.