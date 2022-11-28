Federal Inner Cabinet reaches agreement on wages

After talks between the employers’ federations and the unions on eventual wage increases broke down at the start of the month, it was left to the Federal Inner Cabinet to try and find a deal that would strike the correct balance between employees’ purchasing power and the competitiveness of the country’s businesses. Almost a month later Ministers have reached agreement on a series of proposals that they believe strike the correct balance.

Companies that are profitable will be able to offer their staff a consumption cheque worth up to 500 euro. Firms that have made big profits will be able to offer their employees consumption cheques worth up to 750 euro. Companies that have not made any profits or are running at a loss will not be able to offer any consumption cheque at all. It will be up to the unions in the individual sectors of the economy to decide the value of the consumption cheque that will be paid out in their respective sectors.