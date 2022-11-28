Kompany calls on Belgium to keep behind our country’s team
The former Belgian international and current Burnley coach Vincent Kompany has urged the Belgian public to stay behind our country’s national men’s football team the Red Devils. Sunday’s 0-2 defeat against Morocco leaves Belgium 3rd in Group F. Only victory in Thursday’s final group stage game against Croatia will see the Red Devils progress to the final 16.
In a post on the social media platform Twitter, the Belgian football icon nicknamed “Vince the Prince” during his time at Manchester City wrote, "Tough defeat but now is the moment to get behind our national team. Those are the guys who have created so many great memories for people in our country. They are struggling now. They need our help. Let’s ignore the haters and push them to the next game".
If Belgium only manages to draw against Croatia, the Red Devils will have to hope for a miracle as already-eliminated Canada would need to beat Morocco by at least three goals in Thursday’s other final Group F match.
Martinez: "We have nothing more to lose"
Following Sunday’s 0-2 defeat the Belgian national team coach Roberto Martinez told journalists that "We have nothing more to lose in this last match but everything to gain. This state of mind can be important because we played with the fear of losing today (Sunday). We have to be ourselves and dare to play”.
Roberto Martinez added that "Against Morocco, we played two games in one: one before the first goal and another after the goal had been scored. Our reaction after the first goal was not good. We have to analyse that. It's all about continuing to improve in this tournament, and to be able to do so we have to win this last group stage match".