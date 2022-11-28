Kompany calls on Belgium to keep behind our country’s team

In a post on the social media platform Twitter, the Belgian football icon nicknamed “Vince the Prince” during his time at Manchester City wrote, "Tough defeat but now is the moment to get behind our national team. Those are the guys who have created so many great memories for people in our country. They are struggling now. They need our help. Let’s ignore the haters and push them to the next game".

If Belgium only manages to draw against Croatia, the Red Devils will have to hope for a miracle as already-eliminated Canada would need to beat Morocco by at least three goals in Thursday’s other final Group F match.