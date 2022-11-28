Police union slates politicians after Sunday’s post-match rioting

In Brussels trouble flared even before the end of the Belgium v Morocco game. Youths set fire to e-scooters and cars were damaged on the Maurice Lemonnierlaan in the centre of city. The was also trouble on the nearby Baraplein in Anderlecht, not far from Brussels South Station. Rioters set fire to rubbish bins and pelted the police and journalists with full drink bottles. Dozens of rioters were involved in the incidents. However, the police were successful in containing the trouble to the immediate area in which it broke out. A few hundred metres away the Winter Wonders Christmas market that opened just ahead of the weekend was able to continue unhindered.

A large police presence used watercannon and teargas to disperse the rioters. Around a dozen rioters were taken into to police custody and the judicial authorities have launched a criminal investigation into the activities of one of those detained. CCTV an other images will be used to try and identify those that committed criminal offences during the disturbances. Elswhere in Brussels the police also intervened to deal with disturbances on the Baraplein (Anderlecht), Zwarte Vijvers (Sint-Jans-Molenbeek) and Paviljoenplein (Schaarbeek).

By 7pm peace had returned to the area.