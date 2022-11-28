Suspected gas explosion in the heart of Brussels
One person has been slightly injured in what is believed to have been a gas explosion in the centre of Brussels. The injured person sustained burns in the explosion that happened in the Steenstraat not far from the Ancienne Belgique concert hall. The Fire Service was called to Steenstraat at around 12 noon on Monday.
The Brussels Fire Service spokesman Walter Derieuw told journalists that “The explosion was confined to one flat and was probably caused by gas. A small fire that had started was extinguished”.
Several windows in the flat were broken by the explosion. The Brussels gas network distribution management company Sibelga went to the scene of the explosion.
The area around the Steenstraat, including part of the Anspachlaan, has been cordoned off.