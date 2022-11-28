Video: Tension and trouble in Antwerp after Sunday’s World Cup game
In addition to the trouble in Brussels, there were also incidents of violence and vandalism in other cities early on Sunday evening. In Antwerp the police intervened to disperse troublemakers on the Turnhoutsebaan in the Borgerhout district of the city (video below). Elsewhere in Antwerp, tempers flared in Hoboken and there was a tense atmosphere on the city’s main shopping street, the Meir (video above).
A journalist working for the commercial television channel VTM was surrounded by an aggressive group of people while he was reporting on the trouble on the Turnhoutsebaan. The journalist, Rob Van herck, and VTM have lodged a complaint with the judicial authorities.
Elsewhere, a police station in the Droixhe area of Liège came under attack. Windows were smashed and several police cars were damaged. Also in Liège, a lamppost was pulled over and a bus shelter and three night shops were targeted by vandals.