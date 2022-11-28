Video: Tension and trouble in Antwerp after Sunday’s World Cup game

A journalist working for the commercial television channel VTM was surrounded by an aggressive group of people while he was reporting on the trouble on the Turnhoutsebaan. The journalist, Rob Van herck, and VTM have lodged a complaint with the judicial authorities.

Elsewhere, a police station in the Droixhe area of Liège came under attack. Windows were smashed and several police cars were damaged. Also in Liège, a lamppost was pulled over and a bus shelter and three night shops were targeted by vandals.