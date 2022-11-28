Video: VRT News team pelted with stones during disturbances in Brussels
A team from VRT News that had gone to Central Brussels to cover the disturbances that followed Morocco’s 2-0 World Cup victory against Belgium came under attack from rioters. No VRT staff were injured in the incident. However, a VRT News vehicle was damaged after it was hit by a brick.
Elsewhere, in Brussels City Centre a journalist working for the Francophone public broadcaster RTBF was injured after she was hit by a firework. Meanwhile, in Antwerp a journalist working for the Flemish commercial television channel VTM was threatened while he was covering the disturbances there.