Big chill on the way

“This is the normal weather picture for this time of year” says VRT weatherman Frank Deboosere. “In recent weeks we have been living beyond our means. It’s bizarre that we haven’t seen snow on high ground in the Ardennes”.

Snow in the Ardennes is now a distinct possibility, says Deboosere, but no, this isn’t a big arctic chill.

Sleet could materialise in Flanders: “There’s a bigger chance of rain during the weekend and with temperatures around +2°C in Flanders this could result in sleet and a light frost at night”.

