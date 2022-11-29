Three stabbings in Brussels, two people killed

All three stabbings occurred shortly after 6PM on Monday. On the Veeweydekaai in Anderlecht a member of the public attacked two passers-by. The reasons for the attack – if existent - are still being established. Two males were injured: a 28 and a 62-year-old. Both were quickly ferried to hospital.

In quick succession two further stabbings occurred: one on the Bethlehemplein in Sint-Gillis, where somebody was killed, and one in the De Koninckstraat in Sint-Jans-Molenbeek, where a further fatality occurred.

Speaking before details of the third stabbing became public knowledge Sarah Frederickx of the South police zone said: “Sadly we experienced two separate stabbings that seemed to have occurred in criminal circles. We are collecting information and are tracking down the culprits. A police helicopter was deployed during the search”.

During the search the CERIA school was evacuated. Police say they have clear indications there is no link between these two first incidents. At present no link to terrorism has been established.

The third stabbing happened around 6:30PM in Sint-Jans-Molenbeek, reportedly in a reception centre for refugees and homeless people. Two men quarrelled. A knife materialised leading to a stabbing. The victim died of his injuries. Brussels West zone police arrested a suspect.

Forensic scientists and a police doctor examined the scene. This incident isn’t linked to the two other stabbings either.