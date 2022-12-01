“I’ll have to kip on the sofa if Croatia win”

Jelena runs the Zoeten Inval pub in Zottegem (East Flanders). She is half Croatian by heritage, though her husband is a keen Red Devils supporter.

Jelena’s family will be joining the regulars down the pub this afternoon. Most of the regulars will be supporting Belgium, but Jelena’s family are cheering for Croatia. It shouldn’t be a problem.

“I’ll be pleased whatever the outcome” Jelena tells VRT “but it’s funny to say my heart beats faster for Croatia. It’s not making my husband happy, and I’ve been told it’s the sofa for me tonight if Croatia win!”