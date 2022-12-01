Match fixing probe: prosecutors strike amicable settlement deal

In 2018 police and prosecutors launched a series of raids as part of a probe into suspected money laundering, bribery and match fixing. Trainers and clubs stood accused of using illicit funds in order to pay for player transfers. Football agents got the job of bribing referees in order to fix matches.

One of the key figures was football agent Dejan Veljkovic. In return for providing information he received a reduced sentence. Speaking with VRT the agent revealed that 30 million euros had passed through his hands via shady constructions.

Prosecutors identified 57 suspects including football agents, club board members and even the president of the Belgian FA.