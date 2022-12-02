29-year-old Belgian missing in Australia

Mr Vandevelde has been living and working in Australia for several years. He was reported missing on Tuesday afternoon after family and friends had been unable to contact him. Police in Sydney issued a missing person’s notice and asked people in the city to help them look for him.

Police officers have been deployed to search for the Belgian and CCTV footage from cameras across Sydney is being scrutinised in an effort to find the Belgian. In a statement the Australian police and Mr Vandevelde’s family says that there are “very concerned” for the 29-year-old’s safety. The Belgian Federal Police Service says that it has not yet received a request to help the Australian police with their investigation into Stef Vandevelde’s whereabouts.

In May 2019 another Belgian, the then 18-year-old Théo Hayez, went missing in the Australian coastal town of Byron Bay. He has not yet been found.