Federal Government announces raft of measures to cut the number of smokers

Since 2009 it has been forbidden to smoke inside buildings that are publicly accessible. From 1 January 2025 this ban will be extended to various open-air locations that are often frequented by children. The Federal Health Minister Frank Vandenbroucke (Flemish socialist) told VRT News that "There are still too many young people that start smoking”.

"If we really want to have a smoke-free generation in our country then we must ensure that fewer children and young people smoke”.

Under the new measures a smoking ban will be in force at theme parks, zoos, children’s farms and play areas from 1 January 2025. In addition to this the government is examining the possibility of introducing a smoking ban in the vicinity of schools and at the entrances to hospitals. However, Mr Vandenbroucke told VRT News that this still requires examination and discussion.

The Federal Government is also looking into what restrictions on smoking can be brought in by April 2023 at sportsgrounds and at activities organised by youth associations such as the Scouts. Talkes are also to be held with the various sport federation to convince them to follow the example set by professional football’s governing body the Pro League that has already banned smoking at 1st and 2nd Division football grounds.