Lukaku inconsolable, Martinez calls it a day

However, Thursday simply wasn’t his day and he missed no fewer than 4 good scoring opportunities. After the game the Belgian national team coach Roberto Martinez announced that he is to quit.

To say that Romelu Lukaku was disappointed after Thursday afternoon’s match is an understatement. The Inter Milan striker had done his upmost to be fit and ready to shine at the World Cup. However, during Belgium’s final group stage game against Croatia it was all too apparent that he lacked match fitness.

He missed four excellent chances to put Belgium ahead, chances that in other circumstances he would almost certainly have converted into goals. After the final whistle Big Rom was inconsolable and the 29-year-old cried on the shoulder of the Belgian national team assistant coach Thierry Henry’s should and took out his frustration by smashing up a dugout shelter.