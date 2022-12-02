Lukaku inconsolable, Martinez calls it a day
Belgium have failed to progress to the knock-out stage of this year’s World Cup in Qatar. A goalless draw against Croatia left our national team third in their group. Hopes had been high for Belgium that came third in the last World Cup in Russia 4 years ago. One player that took Belgium’s elimination particularly hard was Romelu Lukaku. Big Rom is the Belgian national team’s record scorer.
However, Thursday simply wasn’t his day and he missed no fewer than 4 good scoring opportunities. After the game the Belgian national team coach Roberto Martinez announced that he is to quit.
To say that Romelu Lukaku was disappointed after Thursday afternoon’s match is an understatement. The Inter Milan striker had done his upmost to be fit and ready to shine at the World Cup. However, during Belgium’s final group stage game against Croatia it was all too apparent that he lacked match fitness.
He missed four excellent chances to put Belgium ahead, chances that in other circumstances he would almost certainly have converted into goals. After the final whistle Big Rom was inconsolable and the 29-year-old cried on the shoulder of the Belgian national team assistant coach Thierry Henry’s should and took out his frustration by smashing up a dugout shelter.
Exit Martinez
Less than an hour after the end of Thursday afternoon’s game the Belgian national team coach Roberto Martinez (photo below) announced that he is to quit. The 49-year-old Catalan has coached the Belgian national men’s football team since 2016.
At the 2018 World Cup in Russia, Martinez led Belgium to their greatest ever World Cup success. The team build around the so-called “golden generation” of players such as Kompany, De Bruyne, Courtois,… came third.