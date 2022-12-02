Part of Hitler’s Atlantic Wall unearthed during work on the sewers in Knokke-Heist

The discovery was made on the Het Binnenhof, a street in the West Flemish coastal municipality of Knokke-Heist. Work is currently underway on the sewers there. The bunker is part of the Atlantic Wall, a defensive line stretching about 5,000 kilometres that was built during the Second World War. The German dictator Adolf Hitler ordered its construction to prevent an invasion by the Allies.

Last year, another Atlantic Wall bunker was also excavated during work on the sewers in Knokke-Heist.

The Alderman responsible for public works in Knokke-Heist Jan Morbee told VRT News that "We were almost 99% sure that there was a bunker there under the road surface at Het Binnenhof".

"We had noticed it on some maps, so we were prepared. Unfortunately, we cannot keep the bunker. It is technically not feasible to tear it down completely so part of it will remain."

The bunker will now be measured by a team of archaeologists and partially demolished so that the sewage system can be laid at a depth of 4.35 metres.