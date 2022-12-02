Pfizer to invest 1.2 billion euro at its Puurs production site

Pfizer’s Executive Vice President Mike McDermott said "I am very pleased that this investment will allow us to further support vaccine and drug production," McDermott also emphasizes the Puurs site's importance in "producing groundbreaking drugs that change the lives of patients."

The investment is targetted towards three areas: expansion of production capacity, expansion of cold storage options and expansion of packaging processes. An estimated to 250 additional jobs will be created at Pfizer’s Puurs site. Since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, Pfizer Puurs' workforce has already grown from 2,800 to 4,500.

The Federal Prime Minister Alexander De Croo (Flemish liberal) told journalists that “I am very proud that Pfizer has again chosen Belgium”.

“The combination of skilled biopharmaceutical and scientific experts in Belgium, our central geographic location and our extensive logistical network are unparalleled”.

Mr De Croo added that “This investment will contribute to pandemic preparedness in Europe and is a recognition of the enormous contribution made by all the employees of Pfizer Belgium during the COVID-19 pandemic.”