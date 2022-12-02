Virologist issues advice to prevent the spread of RSV
The virologist Professor Steven Van Gucht advises against visiting people with new-born babies for the time being as concerns mount about the spread of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) among the very youngest members of our society. The increase in the number of RSV cases together with an increase in coronavirus case is putting the healthcare system under more and more pressure.
In an interview on Friday morning, Professor Van Gucht said "You could say that RSV virus is currently playing more tricks on us than corona virus. However, it affects a different type of patient".
The pediatric wards of several hospitals have raised the alarm about the growing number of babies and very young children that are being hospitalised with acute respiratory conditions.
However, Professor Van Gucht of the public health science institute Sciensano says that it is difficult to tell whether there is more RSV virus in circulation now than in previous years, adding that looking at the figures the number of infections would appear to be normal for the time of year.
There is an upsure of cases around this time every year. However, we need to be extra careful, given that the number of hospital admissions of people with COVID-19 is also on the rise again. "RSV virus mainly circulates in November and December”, Professor Van Gucht said.
The virologist advises postponing any planned visits to people that have babies, because it is very young children are most often adversely affected by the RSV virus. He went onto to stress the importance of hand hygiene and good ventilation. People should stay at home if they are ill and wear face coverings if they have mild symptoms.
Professor Van Gucht also advises the wearing of face coverings on public transport and says that we should all make sure that we are up to date with our coronavirus and flu vaccines.
Flu infections also expected to increase
The number of flu infections is also expected to increase in the coming weeks, putting yet more pressure on the healthcare system.
Meanwhile, there has been an increase in the number of positive PCR tests for coronavirus during the past week (up 28%). The basic reproductive rate (R0) for coronavirus in Belgium currently stands at 1.22. This means that every 100 people with the virus infect an average of a further 122 others.
During the past week an average of 4 people per day that had the virus died in Belgium.
During the week from 24 to 30 November an average of 70 people with COVID-19 were admitted to hospital (up 36% on the previous week). There are currently 957 patients with COVID-19 in the country’s hospitals. This is 30% up on a week ago. Of these 48 are in intensive care (+4%).