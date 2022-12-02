Virologist issues advice to prevent the spread of RSV

In an interview on Friday morning, Professor Van Gucht said "You could say that RSV virus is currently playing more tricks on us than corona virus. However, it affects a different type of patient".

The pediatric wards of several hospitals have raised the alarm about the growing number of babies and very young children that are being hospitalised with acute respiratory conditions.

However, Professor Van Gucht of the public health science institute Sciensano says that it is difficult to tell whether there is more RSV virus in circulation now than in previous years, adding that looking at the figures the number of infections would appear to be normal for the time of year.

There is an upsure of cases around this time every year. However, we need to be extra careful, given that the number of hospital admissions of people with COVID-19 is also on the rise again. "RSV virus mainly circulates in November and December”, Professor Van Gucht said.

The virologist advises postponing any planned visits to people that have babies, because it is very young children are most often adversely affected by the RSV virus. He went onto to stress the importance of hand hygiene and good ventilation. People should stay at home if they are ill and wear face coverings if they have mild symptoms.

Professor Van Gucht also advises the wearing of face coverings on public transport and says that we should all make sure that we are up to date with our coronavirus and flu vaccines.