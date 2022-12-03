Belgium sees first snow of the winter: "I like these fairytale landscapes" (VIDEO)
The first snow of the season has fallen in the Ardennes region around Spa, as a cold spell is taking control of the country. The snow is creating special landscapes.
The first snowfall coincided almost completely with the start of the meteorological winter on 1 December. Cold air from the continent created the right conditions to let the snow stay.
A lady walking her dog in the Spa region told the VRT that it all "looks wonderful. It creates a fairytale landscape. The dog loves it too. It is a lot more beautiful like this. Personally, I like it very much."
Watch the video here:
Loading video player ...