"My life has been destroyed, what else is there to know?"

"I know what happened that day. I am being confronted with my handicaps every day. Whichever punishment will be given, it does not make any difference to me. I will never get my old life and my health back. Whether the trial will bring answers or not, my life has been devastated. For nothing. So there is no answer on the question why it happened."

Not only the judicial authorities, but everyone, also the government, the insurance companies... everyone should have taken their responsibility. I haven't seen any sympathy from the insurers. They are also part of the system. Innocent lives have been devastated for nothing and we have to beg them for recognition. For what is fair."

Karen doesn't know yet if she will appear as a witness. "I don't what I should say. I don't know if my statement would have any impact. I wrote my story down in a book (Blown away by the bomb, 2021). That had therapeutical effect for me, it still has. It is something positive for me and society and that's the most important thing."