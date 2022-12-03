New prison building in Dendermonde inaugurated after 20 years

The new prison covers a surface of 41,000 square metres. It took so long to complete the construction due to technical and administration issues. Some local residents slowed down the process by appealing against the plans.

Dendermonde Mayor Piet Buyse is happy with the result. "The building is very modern and impressive. The old Dendermonde prison was built in 1863, so the need for renovation was urgent."

The prison has the form of a star, and is a copy-paste of the new prison in Beveren, which was opened in 2014. It boasts four parts: one to welcome visitors, another to accommodate inmates, one for the administration and another which includes the kitchen and places to work. There are also four gardens and two walking routes.

"It is important that inmates can regain their place in society after serving their sentence. A good environment is vital for this", says Piet Buyse. The first inmates will arrive next spring, which gives the judicial authorities the time to look for more staff and to deal with the major shortage at present.