Police step up the search for man responsible for different knife attacks in Anderlecht
Federal police are looking for a man who is responsible for four knife attacks in Anderlecht and Sint-Pieters-Leeuw. They have spread CCTV photos to boost the search operation.
The attacks took place last Monday between 5:30 and 7:30 p.m. They targeted people on bicycles and steps. The first attack was on the Veeweidekaai in Anderlecht; a 62-year-old and a 28-year-old sustained heavy injuries. The assailant also atatcked people in the Zuunstraat in Anderlecht and the Bergensesteenweg in Sint-Pieters-Leeuw.
The suspect is aged between 30 and 35. He has a tanned skin and short dark hair. He was in the possession of one or two kitchen knives. The suspect was wearing blue jogging pants with white lines at the side, and a dark coat with a cap.
If you have seen this man, or if you know more about the attacks, please contact the police via opsporingen@police.belgium.eu. You can also call the free number 0800 30 300. More information can be found on the website www.politie.be.