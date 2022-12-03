Police step up the search for man responsible for different knife attacks in Anderlecht

The suspect is aged between 30 and 35. He has a tanned skin and short dark hair. He was in the possession of one or two kitchen knives. The suspect was wearing blue jogging pants with white lines at the side, and a dark coat with a cap.

If you have seen this man, or if you know more about the attacks, please contact the police via opsporingen@police.belgium.eu. You can also call the free number 0800 30 300. More information can be found on the website www.politie.be.