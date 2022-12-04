Brussels aims to highlight Art Nouveau in 2023

"We are too modest compared to cities like Barcelona, that manage to make more publicity about their cultural heritage. But in reality, Brussels is the capital of the Art Nouveau", the Brussels State Secretary responsible for Heritage, Pascal Smet, told a press conference at the Hôtel Van Eetvelde.



The campaign has been titled "Art Nouveau Brussels 2023". For the occasion, a number of buildings will be opened, including the Maison Hannon, which is close to the European Commission. At the same time, renovation projects will also be accessible, even though has not been finished, in order to highlight Brussels efforts to restore the heritage. There will also be guided walks, temporary exhibitions and other events.