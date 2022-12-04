Car driver and passengers flee the scene after a collision, but one person returns to fetch chips

The story begins in the Aartselaarstraat in Hoboken, last night. Police want to check a car with steamy windows, but the driver fails to stop and continues driving. The car hits another vehicle in the Alfons De Cock street in Antwerp, a few kilometres further. All six flee the scene, but one person returns to get a package of chips.

Eventually, all six can be apprehended: the driver, his partner, his mother and three minors. It was the mother who had come back to fetch the chips which they had just bought. The driver was wearing an electronic tag around his ankle. Magistrates had imposed strict conditions for his release: he should refrain from driving a car, using drugs or committing criminal acts. The man tested positive for drugs.