Music shop in Geel gets noticed by Bruce Springsteen

Bruce Springsteen's daughter is a dedicated horse rider and stays in Belgium now and then. Could this be an explanation? "I learned that she may have been in a manège close to Geel. She could have picked up the news there. Bruce has accompanied her in the past. I think he will come back one day."

The Bruce Springsteen shop window did not last very long. The people from Sony Music took everything back with them after the visit. Two years ago, the music store was also chosen to highlight "The Boss". The window was painted for that occasion, and posted on Twitter by Bruce Springsteen. "I didn't get me any international customers, but who knows this may change in the future," says Tony Janssens.