Flemish song "Goeiemorgen, morgen" from 1971 suddenly becomes a hit in Ukraine, here is why (VIDEO)

The story was picked up by our colleagues of the Dutch public broadcaster NOS. Apparently, the song has become a hit on TikTok. "Goei" (хуй /choej) is a popular curse word among Ukrainian people. It is a way to let off steam in hard times of war, and as the cold winter is starting to tighten its grip on Ukraine.

"When we wake up and there is no electricity, no water and no shower, we still make jokes about it and we try to remain positive", explains a man.