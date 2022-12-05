Met Office issues Code Yellow for slippery roads
The Belgian Met Office has issued a weather warning alerting drivers to the possibility of slippery roads. Several centimetres of snow are expected in Belgium this morning and it won’t all melt immediately. A yellow weather warning has been issued for Brussels, Limburg, Flemish Brabant and all Walloon provinces.
The Brussels mobility agency gritted the roads last night as a precaution. So far, no major problems are reported.
The Flemish roads agency is monitoring the situation and will deploy gritters if need be.
“As much as possible the gritters are out before it gets slippery but with snow forecast here and there extra gritting may be needed” says the agency. “Road salt reserves of 103,000 tons are in stock. The gritters cover 313 routes on the roads, 200 routes on cycle paths”.
Snaps of gardens with a layer of snow have already appeared on social media.
The forecast is for cold conditions with sleet and up to 5 cm of snow in central parts and Limburg. Up to 10cm of snow are anticipated in eastern areas, up to 15cm in the High Fens.
Sleet will be replaced by rain wiping away any layer of snow in Flemish tracts. A blanket of snow should remain on the ground in the woodlands of the Ardennes. Highs today of -1 in Wallonia rising to +6°C on the coast.
The snow fun will be short-lived. Drier conditions are forecast for Tuesday with highs of 7°C.