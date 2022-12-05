Met Office issues Code Yellow for slippery roads

The Brussels mobility agency gritted the roads last night as a precaution. So far, no major problems are reported.

The Flemish roads agency is monitoring the situation and will deploy gritters if need be.

“As much as possible the gritters are out before it gets slippery but with snow forecast here and there extra gritting may be needed” says the agency. “Road salt reserves of 103,000 tons are in stock. The gritters cover 313 routes on the roads, 200 routes on cycle paths”.

Snaps of gardens with a layer of snow have already appeared on social media.