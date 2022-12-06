Antwerp police on alert after messages on social media calling for trouble after Morocco-Spain World Cup game

Antwerp police are on the alert to prevent any violence and vandalism occurring in the city. After Morocco's match against Spain Wouter Bruyns of the Antwerp Local Police Service told VRT News that "Messages are circulating on social media, such as Snapchat, in which young people are inciting each other to reap destruction here in Antwerp”.

Last week, after Morocco's match against Canada, the atmosphere in Antwerp was grim in some places.. However, members of the public formed a human chain to prevent potential rioters from clashing with police. Mr Bruyns told VRT News that "The fact that community leaders fathers and parents sided with the police was a boost for us."

Today, some of them have posted messages on social media calling for calm in the city. "That counter campaign is really noticeable "Parents and community leaders are actively calling on youngsters to stay at home, we can only applaud that. Furthermore, the inflammatory messages on social media don’t mean that anything will actually happen.”