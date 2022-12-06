Coronavirus figures continue to rise

During the past 7 days (29 November to 5 December) an average of 76.6 patients with coronavirus were admitted to Belgian hospitals each day. This is up 22% on the average for the previous week. This figure includes only those admitted specifically for treatment on the ill-effects of COVID-19.

There are currently 1,120 patients with COVID-19 in the country’s hospitals. This figure that includes all patients that have tested positive for the virus, including those that were initially admitted for treatment on other ailments, is up 28% on a week ago.

Of those hospitalised 60 COVID-19 patients are on ICUs. This is up 33% on a week ago.

During the past week 3 people with COVID-19 died in Belgium each day. This is down 23% on the previous week. Since the onset of the pandemic 33,086 people with COVID-19 have died in Belgium.