Coronavirus figures continue to rise
The public health science institute Sciensano has released the latest figures on the coronavirus pandemic. They show further increases in the number of positive PCR tests results recorded and in the number of hospitalisations of patients with COVID-19.
During the week from 26 November to 2 December an average of 1,152 positive PCR test results for coronavirus were recorded each day. This is 23% more than during the previous week. During the same period an average of 7,394 PCR tests for coronavirus were carried out each day. Of those tested 15.6% tested positive for the virus, up 1.4 percentage points on the previous week.
The basic reproductive rate (R0) for coronavirus currently stands at 1.12. This means that every 100 people with the virus infect a further 112 others.
Hospitalisations and deaths
During the past 7 days (29 November to 5 December) an average of 76.6 patients with coronavirus were admitted to Belgian hospitals each day. This is up 22% on the average for the previous week. This figure includes only those admitted specifically for treatment on the ill-effects of COVID-19.
There are currently 1,120 patients with COVID-19 in the country’s hospitals. This figure that includes all patients that have tested positive for the virus, including those that were initially admitted for treatment on other ailments, is up 28% on a week ago.
Of those hospitalised 60 COVID-19 patients are on ICUs. This is up 33% on a week ago.
During the past week 3 people with COVID-19 died in Belgium each day. This is down 23% on the previous week. Since the onset of the pandemic 33,086 people with COVID-19 have died in Belgium.