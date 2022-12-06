Cyberattack launched on City of Antwerp’s IT system

The problems started last night. Some of the city’s IT systems are only functioning intermittently. For example, council staff are sometimes able to read their emails and sometimes are not.

There are also issues impacting the provision of public services. The district hall in (central) Antwerp, that should have opened at 12 noon will remain closed for the rest of the day.

Although the city's website is still online, signing in or making appointment online is currently not possible. This is also the case for those that wish to use the local police service’s website. The city’s museums’ reservation system it’s also out of action

Alexandra d'Archambeau is a district councilor for liberals in Wilrijk. She told VRT News that cybersecurity in Belgium needs to be impoved.