Price of petrol set to fall

From midnight tonight the maximum price for a litre of petrol 95 (E10) will fall by 2.5 eurocent to 1.75 euro. Meanwhile, a litre of 98 petrol (E5) will cost you no more than 1.952 euro, a fall of 1.4 eurocent.

The maximum price for heating oil too is set to fall. For orders of 2,000 litres or more you will pay a maximum of 1,0559 euro per litre. This is a fall of 2.24 euro/litre on the current maximum price.