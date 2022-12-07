165 people from Olmen win Euromillions jackpot of 143 million: "They will have a nice Christmas"

Olmen is a quiet municipality in the eastern Kempen area in Antwerp province which almost never makes the news, except this time.

The group had the right combination of the numbers 12, 20, 25, 26 and 27 combined with the right stars 8 and 12. The magic numbers allowed them the jackpot of 142,897,164 euros. Each player can count on more or less 900,000 euros. "They are bound to have a wonderful Christmas", says Joke Vermoere of the Nationale Loterij.

The spotlights are also on the "lucky" press shop "De Pershoek" in Olmen, where the players made their bets. "They have no clue what they will do with the cash. They are too surprised for the moment. Of course, when I receive customers, people tell about their dreams. But I think that those with offspring will help their children, while others will make a nice holiday", says shop owner Wim Van Broekhoven. Those who want it, can receive extra guidance about how to deal with so much money.

The sum is not record amount for Euromillions. In July, a Briton won 230 million.